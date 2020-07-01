Frank William Dernovish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank William Dernovish Frank William Dernovish, 83, of Olathe died June 26, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. He was born on May 22, 1937 in Gallup, New Mexico to the late Frank and Irene Dernovish. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Randy Dernovish. His survivors include: wife, Joyce Dernovish; daughter, Tanna (Dernovish) Lett and husband Craig; grandson, Devin Dernovish and fiancé Haley Allen; granddaughter, Talise Dernovish-Birts; great grandson, Dylan Dernovish. The family will have a private burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation of the Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd #320, Leawood, KS 66206.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved