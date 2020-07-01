Frank William Dernovish Frank William Dernovish, 83, of Olathe died June 26, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. He was born on May 22, 1937 in Gallup, New Mexico to the late Frank and Irene Dernovish. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Randy Dernovish. His survivors include: wife, Joyce Dernovish; daughter, Tanna (Dernovish) Lett and husband Craig; grandson, Devin Dernovish and fiancé Haley Allen; granddaughter, Talise Dernovish-Birts; great grandson, Dylan Dernovish. The family will have a private burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation of the Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd #320, Leawood, KS 66206.



