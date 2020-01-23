|
|
Frank William "Bill"Perkins Frank William "Bill" Perkins died suddenly in his Olathe home Sunday night. He was 68. His surviving family, including his brother John, sister Barbara, and his favorite person in the world, daughter Cassie, will hold a small private celebration of his life later this week. If you knew Bill, they invite you to have your own celebration and toast his memory -- perhaps with a cool drink, some classic rock and good barbecue. No flowers, please. To read some stories of Bill and share your own memory, please visit www.FWPerkins.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020