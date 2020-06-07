Frank Wilson Jones
Frank Wilson Jones Frank Wilson Jones, 89 years old, died May 28,2020. He was born July 4, 1930 in KC, MO to Fern and Houlie Belle Jones. He married the love of his life, Elaine Jones on July 21, 1975, whom he is preceded in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother Raymond Jones. He is survived by his 6 children, Kathy Capkovic (Chris) of Union, Mo. Steve Jones (Kathy) of Overland Park Tim Jones, Laurie (Chris) Little of Venice, FL Jennifer Staley (Mike) of Overland Park,KS Julie Jahn of Omaha, NE 21 grandchildren and lots of great grand children. He is a veteran and served in the Army in Korea and was known as a very patriotic, proud man. He got his Bachelor in Business Administration and co-owned Rivard Sales and Associates until he retired. He is remembered as being an avid golfer and picking up the hobby of photography. Later in life he was part of the Gideons and took on the mission of giving out bibles. He is remembered as being very outspoken and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed wearing his MAGA hat and felt passionate about the freedoms of our country and those who have served to protect our soil. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Shawnee Memorial Gardens.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
