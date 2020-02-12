Kansas City Star Obituaries
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Frankie Gushee


1929 - 2020
Frankie Gushee Obituary
Frankie Christine Gushee Frankie Gushee, 91, passed January 31, 2020. Frankie was born January 17, 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama to Frank and Lily Minirith. Frankie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and talented seamstress. Memorial services will be February 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., KCK, 66112. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gushee and daughters Jacqueline Crowell and Jane Lane. She is survived by her son Wade Gushee, daughter Janet Hames, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020
