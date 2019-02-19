|
Frankie Lou Baker Frankie Lou Baker, 83, passed away Feb. 15, 2019 at Delaware Highlands Assisted Living. Funeral services will be 11:00am, Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112, with visitation time from 10:00-11:00am preceding the service. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Ministries of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. Frankie is survived by her children, Bobby Baker (Debi), Ricky Baker (Debbie), Deborah Friend, and Kerry Baker (Denise); siblings, Patsy Reynolds (Don), Sam Neugebauer, Larry Neugebauer, Rudy Neugebauer (Kathy), and Terry Neugebauer (Linda Sport); as well as ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2019