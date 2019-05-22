Franklin Gerald "John" Lundquist Franklin Gerald (John) Lundquist passed away peacefully May 19, 2019 at Westchester Village in Lenexa, Kansas after a brief illness. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22 at the Brantford Covenant Church in Clyde, Kansas. Burial will follow at the Brantford Covenant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7p.m., Thursday, May 23, at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS . John was born August 14, 1933 in Concordia, KS to Carl and Mildred Lundquist. He is survived by his daughter Debbie of Overland Park, Kansas and son Chris and wife Lisa of Olathe, Kansas. He also leaves three grandsons, Spencer, Hunter and Cooper Lundquist. Other survivors include his brother in law Dean Balderston of Lenexa, Kansas, sister in law Vera Lundquist of Lawton, Oklahoma, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceding John in death were his wife of 53 years Patricia (Becotte) Lundquist, parents, Carl and Mildred Lundquist and ten brothers and sisters (Roland, Verlin, Quentin, Clair, Addie, Bernice, Laura Ann, Lois, Leroy, Virgie) . After serving in the US Army, John went to work for Western Electric/Lucent Technologies and retired from there in 1992. In retirement, he enjoyed travel and spending time with his family along with continuing his lifelong love of sports and his Swedish heritage. Faith was an important part of John's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Brantford Covenant Church or Samaritan's Purse. Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6 (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



