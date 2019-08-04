Kansas City Star Obituaries
Franklin Hankins Obituary
Franklin Hankins Franklin Lewis Hankins, 91, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Overland Park Place Senior Living. Arrangements are pending for a memorial service to be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kansas City. Franklin was born on March 10, 1928 to Orville and Eunice (Forney) Hankins of Ottawa, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 56 years, Mary C. Hankins. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
