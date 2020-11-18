Franklin "Frank" Kenneth Lain

November 14, 2020

Salisbury, Missouri - Franklin "Frank" Kenneth Lain, 92, of Salisbury, MO, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab. Frank was born November 14, 1928 in Hamden, MO the son of Abraham and Edna (Wilson) Lain. He married Virginia Aurig on July 4, 1952 in Bynumville, MO and she preceded him in death on April 3, 2020.

Frank was a graduate of Bynumville High School, Class of 1947. He attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO for two years. Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a radar tech for the Federal Aviation Administration for 33 years, retiring in 1985.

Frank was a member of the Bynumville Christian Church, life time member of the NRA, former member of the Salisbury American Legion and former Boy Scout Leader in Shawnee, KS.

Frank is survived by three children Kenneth "Gene" (Connie) Lain of Lees Summit, MO, Andrew (Elizabeth) Lain of Little Rock, AR. Suzanne (Mack) Braswell of Raytown, MO; daughter-in-law, Debra Griffith of Sedalia, MO; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two nephews Charles and David Minks. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Allen Lain, Norman Lain, brothers Roy W. Lain, sisters Mildred Graham, Thelma Priest and Katherine Minks and nephew Robert Minks.

Graveside services with military honors will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Bynumville under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury. Memorials may be made to the Fitzgerald Cemetery Association. The family wish to thank the staff of Brunswick Nursing and Rehab for all the care that they provided for Frank and Virginia during their stay there.





