Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Franklin Timm

Franklin Timm Obituary
Franklin Timm Franklin E. Timm "Hank", 86, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on Weds. July 31, 2019. Visitation will be on Sat. Aug 3, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK from 10am until noon. Funeral will be at Noon. Mr. Timm will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery. He is survived by his children: Karen Holland, Deanne Timm, Robert Timm, John Timm and Ronald Timm; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild on the way. Full obituary at www.highlandparkfh.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019
