Franz K. Winklhofer

Franz K. Winklhofer Obituary
Franz K. Winklhofer Franz K. Winklhofer, 92, Fairway, Kan., passed away Tuesday, November 5 2019, at home. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on November 14 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, Kan. An informal lunch/visitation will follow the mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Agnes Parish center. Franz was born on February 1, 1927 in Stuttgart, Germany and grew up in Basel, Switzerland. He came to the United States in 1956 and became president of the U.S. branch of the Swiss watch firm, Borel Watch Company, Kansas City, Mo. Franz enjoyed gardening, collecting tools and making repairs around the house. He instilled a love of Swiss and German food and traditions to his family including fondue, bratwurst, pretzels, pork roast and spätzle, charcuterie, German beer and more. Survivors include his wife, Janice Winklhofer; sister, Hildegard Winklhofer; son, Franz T. Winklhofer and wife, Colette, Fairway, Kan.; daughter, Kathy Winklhofer, Roeland Park, Kan.; and grandchildren, Maddie, Tommy, Kate and Claire Winklhofer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-447-5444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
