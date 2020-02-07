|
Fred Allen Decker Fred Allen Decker, resident of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Washington, D.C., passed through the veil on Jan. 16, 2020, at Saint Luke's East Hospital. Fred, also known by many as Allen, was 73 years old. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Dec. 4, 1946. Fred graduated with honors from Lee's Summit High School in 1964 where he served as student body president from 1963-1964. He attended college at the University of Missouri, Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Political Science and International Relations. At the University of Missouri, he was a member of the Alpha Kappa chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He continued his education obtaining his Master of Arts at Indiana University, Bloomington, and completing post-Master studies at Indiana University's Russian and Eastern European Institute. Fred developed his career initially in residential real estate moving into commercial and industrial real estate. He leveraged his keen interest in foreign affairs to expand into international real estate. Over his career, he taught at Longview Community College. He taught real estate appraisal skills and certifications. Fred held the National Association of Realtors' Certified International Property Specialist and the Commercial Investment Real Estate Institute's (CIREI) Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) certifications. He served as a senior CCIM instructor from 1989 to 1996. He also was a senior instructor and Chairman of the International Education Committee at the CIREI. Fred was a member of the Association for the Advancement of Slavic Studies, Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) Music Society (Past President), American Research Council in Egypt, and Development Executives, Inc. He founded an opera club in Moscow, Russia. Fred was an expert in international real estate; investment; aid programs; land reform; mortgage banking and finance; economic development; intercultural communications; conflict amelioration; and, water and land use rights. Fred held senior and leadership positions working for multiple domestic real estate brokerages, Longview Community College, Commercial Investment Real Estate Institute, National Association of Realtors, Eastern European Real Property Foundation, Urban Institute, TRG/ Chemonics International, Chemonics International, USAID/BearingPoint, IREX Inc., BOTA Foundation, Social Impact Inc., and Checchi Consulting. In support of decades of work abroad and personal interests, Fred travelled extensively to the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Russia, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Europe, Latin America, China, Ukraine, Central and Southern Asia (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Afghanistan), Turkey, Egypt, and many other nations. Fred was fluent in English, Russian, and Spanish; and, was proficient in Kyrgyz, Arabic; and, could read elementary French. Personally, Fred was truly a Renaissance man with a love of a range of interests including books, music, art, history, world religions, flowers, politics, and technology. Preceding him in passing were his father, Merle Decker, and his brother, Tom Decker. Fred is survived by his mother, Bette Ashby Decker; sister, Etta Harrison; half-sister, Merlene Bishop; wife, Elmira Decker; sons, Nathan Decker and Todd Decker (from a prior marriage); and granddaughter Ashley Decker.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2020