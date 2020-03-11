|
Fred B. Rich Fred was born January 21, 1947 in Saint Louis, MO. He died March 2, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House with lifelong friends at his side. His brother Robert Rich and their parents Sarah Portnoy Rich and Charles Rich predeceased him. Fred graduated University City High School in Saint Louis, and took an undergraduate degree in history and a law degree at the University of Missouri Columbia. As a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Western Missouri Fred represented children and adults with special needs. He was a fearless advocate for his clients, was loved and respected, and could be a thorn in the side of bureaucracies and those in positions of authority. Fred enjoyed baseball, especially the Royals, and BBQ, particularly from L.C.'s. The Kosher Meals On Wheels program was important to Fred, and Kansas City Hospice cared beautifully for him. Memorial contributions to the attention of Rabbi Benzion Friedman at The Torah Learning Center, 8800 West 103rd, OPKS, KS 66212, or Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, KCMO 64114 would be appreciated. At Fred's request there will be no funeral service. A celebratory gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020