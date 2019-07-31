|
Fred C. Clamons June 25, 1937 July 22, 2019 Fred Clamons was born in New York City and grew up in Long Beach, Long Island. He graduated from Long Beach High School and went on to earn two engineering degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. His career started with Westinghouse Electric Company during which he earned his M.B.A. Degree. He worked in both service and quality control for Toledo Scale Company and Western Auto Company, which took him to work in Kansas City, Missouri, and live in Stilwell, Kansas. He eventually bought two AAMCO Transmission locations, Independence and Kansas City, KS, which he owned and managed for 22 years. Fred was active in all activities that involved his three children, Karen, Steve and Greg. He was an ordained Presbyterian Elder, served in leadership of the Presbyterian Church of Stanley, and was a charter member of the Blue Valley Optimist Club. Fred and his wife, Terri retired to San Marcos, Texas, thirteen years ago. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was Fred's favorite charity. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to contribute to the Fred Clamons Memorial Fund at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5914168&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 Or by check to St. Jude children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TX 38101-9929 Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas 512-353-4311.www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019