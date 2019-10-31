Home

Fred H. Chavez Obituary
Fred H. Chavez Fred H. Chavez, 92, of KCMO passed on Oct. 24, 2019. He's reunited in heaven with his wife Anita who he was married to for 70 yrs. Together they raised 9 kids and many grandkids. After retiring from Armco Steel, he enjoyed walks, junking, boxing, listening to Mexican music and visiting with family and friends. Tut is survived by children: Fred Jr, Cecilia, Christina (John), Mary, Robert and Ronald, and a slew of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by parents: Francisco, Natalie (Salvador), wife, Anita and kids: Frankie, Tony, and Teresa Visitation 10 am. Memorial Service 11am on Nov 5th at Sheffield Family Life Center
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019
