Fred Henry "Freddy" Lewis
September 27, 1957 - October 16, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Fred Henry "Freddy" Lewis, 63, of Kansas City, MO passed on October 16, 2020. Visitation 5-8pm Oct. 23 at Park Lawn Funeral Home (8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64138), masks are required. Funeral 1pm Oct. 24 at Greenwood Cemetery (1251 SE Hook Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64082), everyone is welcome for this graveside service which will be outdoors. For full obituary see https://parklawnfunerals.com/obituaries/lewis-jr-fred-henry/