Fred Hernandez Sr. Fred Hernandez Sr. 81 of Blue Springs passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on January 3, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Fred was born March 10, 1938 in Kansas City to Evangeline Hernandez and Fred Toy. His mother passed away when Fred was a year old, then adopted by his Maternal Grandparents, Jose' and Jovita Hernandez. Fred was a Baptist, attended Switzer Grade School and West Jr. High. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1956 to 1962. In 1956 he went to work for Thomas J. Lipton Company (Unilever) in Independence, retiring in 1994. Later Fred worked part-time at the Westlake's Ace Hardware in Blue Springs. Fred was the family Patriarch. He spent several years as a softball coach and liked to hunt and fish. He and Betty spent time after retirement going to the lake, camping, traveling and making new friends. Surviving at the home is his Partner and Love, Betty "B.B." Brooks. Also survived by 4 children: Monica (Albert) Ramirez, Fred (Julie) Hernandez Jr., Joseph Hernandez, Andrea (Stephanie) Hernandez, 3 step-daughters: Brenda (Ron) Hook, Barbara Wooldridge and Beth (Kevin) Brooks-Steeley; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 1 sister Ethyl (Mike) Garcia plus many cousins and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his birth and adoptive parents and his siblings Santos, Anita, Rachel, Leo, Linda, Hope, and Miriam. Visitation is Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. Services to follow with full military honors. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020