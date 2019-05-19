Fred Huff Fred Huff, 86, of Scottsdale, AZ, slipped away to the Paradise of God on April 30, 2019. Fred was born November 14, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Julia and Fred W. Huff. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1949, and from Kansas City Junior College in 1951. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physics from Baker University where he was affiliated with Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He joined the Naval Air Cadet program, receiving his wings in June, 1955. Two months later Fred married Peggy Burchett whom he had met at Baker. He went on to complete his four years' service in the navy as a flight instructor. He then went to Kansas University for graduate work in Radio/Television, followed by a decade of work at KCMO-TV, Kansas City, MO, where Fred became an accomplished documentary producer. A transfer in 1968 took Fred to KPHO-TV in Phoenix, AZ, where he continued to produce documentaries and news broadcasts. Upon retirement from Meredith Broadcasting after 33 years, Fred went to work at Arizona State University for fifteen years. Fed is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy, sons, Mark and Paul, sister, Martha Benson, Santa Fe, NM and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Fred and Peggy have been parishioners at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for 50 years. The world will never be the same because of the beautiful difference Fred's life has made, and he will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Barnabas, 6715 N. Mockingbird Lane, Wednesday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to St. Barnabas Foundation, St. Barnabas Music Program, or Hospice of the Valley.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019