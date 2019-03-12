Resources More Obituaries for Fred Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Leland Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Fred Leland Jackson Fred Leland Jackson passed away on March 9, 2019. Leland was born on July 15, 1938, in Nodaway County near Barnard, MO to Beryl and Bess (Pierce) Jackson. He spent his elementary years in a one room school, attended Horace Mann High School in Maryville, and attended Northwest Missouri University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in chemistry and mathematics. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Leland also graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from UMKC. He was active in sports during his school years, and was a standout basketball player in both high school and college at Northwest Missouri University. In August 1959 Leland married his high school sweetheart, Letha McClurg. Leland was a practicing pharmacist in the Northland for over forty years. He and his wife owned and operated N. Oak Pharmacy for 27 years. He was a Pharmacy manager for Osco Drug for about ten years, retiring in 2003. Leland is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne Jackson. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Letha; children, Michael (Tracy) Jackson and Lori (Tim) Griffin; grandchildren, Katie (Andrew) Sheaffer, Alexandra, Margaret and Zoe Jackson, Grace and Laura Adams, Amanda (Ben) Carlo, Libby (Kevin) Starr, and Sam Griffin; great grandchildren, Henry Carlo and Claire Starr; sister, Marjorie Viestenz of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Jackson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leland was a long time member of Hillside Christian Church. He served there as a deacon, elder, and chairman of the board of trustees, and volunteered in many capacities. He was also a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Nearly New Thrift Shop, and Shepherd's Center North. Leland will be remembered for a quick smile and a helpful hand to all who knew him. He had a mischievous wit, and was a gentle, kind and loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He enriched the lives of everyone who knew him and was a generous man whose number one priority was providing and caring for his family. He was a hard worker and loved the outdoors, especially relaxing by going fishing. He made trips to Canada for many years with Mike, Tim, and Sam. He loved his grandchildren and faithfully attended many of their activities. His friends and family will miss him greatly. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15th at 11am, with visitation beginning at 9am, at Hillside Christian Church (900 NE Vivion Rd, KCMO). Burial at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



