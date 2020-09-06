Fred Leon Bibler March 20, 1944 August 17, 2020 Fred was born the second of two boys in Kansas City, Missouri to Fern and Minnie (Wessley) Bibler. He grew up working for his parents at Spruce Garage, and graduated from East High School in 1962. He married Patricia Cockrell in August 1963, and they celebrated 56 years of life together. Fred was the father of three children, Michael, Brian, and Laura; and Papa to six grandchildren. Fred spent 35 years in telecommunications. He started as a lineman at Southwestern Bell in Kansas City, Missouri, and retired as an area manager at AT&T in St. Louis, Missouri. He then worked as an engineer at Sprint in Overland Park, Kansas. After retirement Fred joined Patty as Innkeepers at Hawthorn, A Bed and Breakfast which they opened, renovated, and hosted guests/events for several years in Independence, Missouri. Fred was strong, kindhearted, conscientious, and dependable and abidingly devoted to his wife. He was a respected role model for many, always willing to help a friend, neighbor, or family member in need. He spent his free time restoring and showcasing his 1955 Chevy Bel Air, a twenty-year anniversary gift from his wife, and enjoyed taking it to Cruises and Car Shows where he won many awards (and allies). He was admired by many and is greatly missed. Fred's final resting place is with his wife at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
