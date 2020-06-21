Fred Olsen Fred Olsen passed away on June 17, 2020, at Lakeside Meadows Living Center in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born on May 19, 1933, to the late Mike and Elly Olsen, in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School and then attended Kansas State University. He grew up on his parents' dairy farm, Morningview, and after college became a home builder and turned the farm property into the Morningview neighborhood of Overland Park, Kansas. From there he developed a number of national and international companies, ranging from homebuilding to advertising to aviation to electrical contracting. His electrical contracting companies took the lead with projects such as the Shoreham Nuclear power plant in New York, McCormick Place in Chicago, the King Faisal Hospital in Saudi Arabia, and the Marriott Marquis hotel in Manhattan. Fred was a private pilot, an avid sports fan, an enthusiastic golfer, an Army veteran, a lover of sports cars and keenly interested in world affairs. As a first generation American, he was intensely proud of his Danish heritage. He loved boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and four children: Scott, Joi (Dickemann), Kurt and Chris, as well as by his sister, Marylee Sandbach of Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by one grandchild and survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as a great many nieces and nephews. Fred was a loving husband, a dedicated father, an innovative businessman.



