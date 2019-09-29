|
|
Fred W Shartzer Fred W Shartzer,89, died Sept. 24, 2019. He served in the Naval Air Reserves NAS Olathe Squadron 886. A printer by trade, Europeans came to KC to observe his innovations in the printing process. He had a zest for life, learning to fly at 67, riding his Harley into his 80's. He will be missed by his wife, Lisa, son, Steve Burhans, daughter-in-law, Loni, daughter, Sue Shartzer, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren. A private celebration will be held in his honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019