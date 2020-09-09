1/1
Fred William Hellman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred William Hellman, Jr. Fred (96) was called to his Lord in September 4, 2020, after complications from surgery. Fred, one of five siblings, was born to Fred and Lillian Hellman in 1924. He graduated from Westport H.S. after which he joined the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist stationed in Vero Beach Florida. In 1947 he married his love, Faye, and enjoyed 67 years as her husband until her death in 2014. He was a career-long letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and an active member of the American Legion, Optimist Club of Raytown, and the Blue Ridge Trinity Lutheran Church. After retirement, he became an avid and accomplished woodworker, building furniture for family and friends. Fred is survived by his son, Ralph (Vicki) and daughter, Donna Legg (Jim); grandchildren, Andy Hellman (Jen), Shelly Sweeney (Scott), Stacey Lanham (Geoff), and Allison Legg (Coulter); great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Hellman, Olivia and Taylor Sweeney, Dillion Lane, and a sixth expected on September 14, 2020. A limited service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Blue Ridge Trinity Lutheran Church with a private burial to follow. Attendance is at each person's option, as the health and safety of family and friends is the family's primary concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred's memory to the Blue Ridge Trinity Lutheran Church or Young Life, P.O. Box 14861, Jackson, WY 83002 or online: giving.younglife.org/jacksonhole.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved