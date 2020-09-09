Fred William Hellman, Jr. Fred (96) was called to his Lord in September 4, 2020, after complications from surgery. Fred, one of five siblings, was born to Fred and Lillian Hellman in 1924. He graduated from Westport H.S. after which he joined the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist stationed in Vero Beach Florida. In 1947 he married his love, Faye, and enjoyed 67 years as her husband until her death in 2014. He was a career-long letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and an active member of the American Legion, Optimist Club of Raytown, and the Blue Ridge Trinity Lutheran Church. After retirement, he became an avid and accomplished woodworker, building furniture for family and friends. Fred is survived by his son, Ralph (Vicki) and daughter, Donna Legg (Jim); grandchildren, Andy Hellman (Jen), Shelly Sweeney (Scott), Stacey Lanham (Geoff), and Allison Legg (Coulter); great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Hellman, Olivia and Taylor Sweeney, Dillion Lane, and a sixth expected on September 14, 2020. A limited service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Blue Ridge Trinity Lutheran Church with a private burial to follow. Attendance is at each person's option, as the health and safety of family and friends is the family's primary concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred's memory to the Blue Ridge Trinity Lutheran Church or Young Life, P.O. Box 14861, Jackson, WY 83002 or online: giving.younglife.org/jacksonhole
