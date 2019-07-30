|
Freda Louise Tucker Freda Louise Tucker, age 84, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. Freda was born November 2, 1934 in Koshkonong, Missouri to Dora Fuller and Charles Fuller. Freda is survived by ; Nephew Preston (Stephanie) Cain, Niece Carol Kelley and many loving Nephews and Nieces. Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Tucker; father Charles Fuller and mother Dora Fuller; Eight Siblings and their Spouses. A visitation for Freda will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. A funeral services will follow at 11:00am, A burial will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery South. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Tucker family.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019