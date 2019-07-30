Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Louise Tucker


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Louise Tucker Obituary
Freda Louise Tucker Freda Louise Tucker, age 84, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. Freda was born November 2, 1934 in Koshkonong, Missouri to Dora Fuller and Charles Fuller. Freda is survived by ; Nephew Preston (Stephanie) Cain, Niece Carol Kelley and many loving Nephews and Nieces. Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Tucker; father Charles Fuller and mother Dora Fuller; Eight Siblings and their Spouses. A visitation for Freda will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. A funeral services will follow at 11:00am, A burial will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery South. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Tucker family.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now