|
|
Fredda Jane Doerksen Fredda Jane Doerksen, 71, of Eudora, KS, passed away August 20, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 6-8 pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, with a second visitation on Sat., Aug 31 from 9-1030am at Westside Church of the Nazarene, Olathe, KS. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 am at the Westside Church of the Nazarene.To leave a message and view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019