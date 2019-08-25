Kansas City Star Obituaries
Fredda Jane Doerksen


1947 - 2019
Fredda Jane Doerksen Obituary
Fredda Jane Doerksen Fredda Jane Doerksen, 71, of Eudora, KS, passed away August 20, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 6-8 pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, with a second visitation on Sat., Aug 31 from 9-1030am at Westside Church of the Nazarene, Olathe, KS. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 am at the Westside Church of the Nazarene.To leave a message and view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
