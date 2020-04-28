|
Freddie Garcia Sr. Freddie Garcia Sr. of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on April 25, 2020 after lengthy battles with health issues.Freddie was the first of seven children born to Dyonicio and Dolores Febres Garcia in Santurce, Puerto Rico on October 5, 1940. He journeyed to the states during the 1950's and ended up living and working in New York City until he moved to Kansas City in 1984. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 35 years in various positions retiring in 2001. Freddie enjoyed working on cars, tinkering with engines, watching baseball, boxing matches and horseracing and working outside in his yard. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna Garcia, sons Gabriel and wife Nicole of Independence, Freddie Jr. and wife Cindy of Kansas City, grandchildren Jonathan,Christopher, Jullianna, Dillon and Ysabella, five great-grandchildren and sisters Due to the current Co-Vid Pandemic, funeral services will be postponed until it is safe for his family and friends to gather together to celebrate his life
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020