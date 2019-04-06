Resources More Obituaries for Freddie Abernathy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Freddie Joe "Fred" Abernathy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Freddie Joe "Fred" Abernathy Freddie Joe "Fred" Abernathy, 78, Kansas City, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 and funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 both at Larkin & Garcia Funeral Care with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. A luncheon will follow burial at the Moose Lodge 1999 in Kansas City, KS, where Fred was a member. All are welcome and encouraged to join the family to celebrate and share stories of his colorful life. Fred was born the third of five children on July 18, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Robert J. Abernathy and Rose (Phoenix) Abernathy. Fred worked several jobs before starting his own business in 1966, Abernathy's Tree Service, his son David joined him in the business and continues to operate it. Over the years, he cleared trees for many large projects including the widening project of Parallel Parkway as well as countless residential jobs. Family was very important to Fred and he loved large gatherings and holidays. Nothing made him happier than a big cookout at his house with all his family and loved ones enjoying his park like backyard. Over the years, riding his motorcycle, taking his boat out, float trips and camping in his RV's were favorite pastimes. He especially enjoyed traveling, concerts and visiting small towns across Kansas and Missouri in his later years. He was also a huge Hank Williams Sr. fan, as shown by his HANK SR personalized license plate. As described in the many newspaper stories saved over the years and firsthand accounts he loved to share, Fred lived his life on his own terms. He seldom followed rules and never worried about consequences. There will never be another like him and the world is a less interesting place without him in it. Survivors include five children, Teresa Abernathy, Overland Park, KS; Freddie Jr. (Sharon), Lenexa, KS; Peggy Calhoon (Tim), Kansas City, KS; Kimberly Kooken (Eric), Kansas City, KS, and David Abernathy (Theresa), Kansas City, KS; his former wife and love of his life, Nancy Abernathy, five grandchildren Ashley, Christopher, Jessica, Travis and Dakota and four great grandchildren Ethan, Nicholas, Tysen and Kayleigh. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings; Bob, Bill, David and Rose Ann and two grandchildren; Nicole and Brian. For more information or to post a condolence, please visit www.larkingarcia.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries