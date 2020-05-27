Freddie Mae Nichols Freddie Mae Nichols, 86, passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, May 22, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and wife, Freddie was born on February 20, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Winifred M. and James R. Pound. She graduated from Raytown High School in 1951 and married the love of her life Arthur E. Nichols in 1955. Over the course of a 43-year marriage, their family grew to include five children, increasing in joy over the years to include 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A committed servant leader, Freddie gave selflessly of her time and talents to countless civic and community organizations. Her good works included NKC Jaycee Wives, Gladstone Parks and Recreation, Clay County Health Department, North Kansas City School Board (serving for 14 years) Clay County Commission, Missouri PTA (serving as state president), DAR - William Boydston Chapter, Colonial Dames - Kansas City CDXVIIC, Kansas City TIF Commission, Gladstone Area Chamber of Commerce (Joe Wally Spirit Award), Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce (Recognized with her husband Art as Northlanders of the Year in 2000) and more commissions and boards at federal, state and local level than can be listed. Her legacy to improving the health and wellbeing of those around her will impact lives for years to come. Freddie's faith was very strong, and she was an active member of Barry Christian Church. Freddie is preceded in death by beloved husband Art, infant son Christopher and brother James. She is survived by a large and loving family, including: Clarke and Peggy (McCandless) Nichols, Kelli (Nichols) Clevenger, Karen (NIchols) and Dan Sheridan, Joe and Jomel (Culham) Nichols Michael and Anjanette (Wiley) Nichols, Lena (Hondroyianni) and Paul Read, 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and in-laws. A private graveside service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date when large gatherings can be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the City of Gladstone, MO Parks and Recreation, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone, MO 64118 or Barry Christian Church, 1500 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64155. Please note "In Memory of Freddie Nichols" in the memo line.