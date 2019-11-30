|
Freddie Willis Lowmiller A Funeral Service for Freddie Willis Lowmiller of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Promise Land Bible Church, with Pastor Mike Brinkmeier officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00 pm until service time, at the church. Burial will be in the Promise Land Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Grant Hogan, Bill Broderson, Eric Lowmiller, Ryker Lowmiller, Elton Johnson and Larry McCracken as pallbearers. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. Freddie passed away November 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born January 28, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Frances and Nellie Walker Lowmiller. Freddie was a U.S. Army veteran and was a Police Officer for the Independence, Missouri Police Department. He married Donna Hogan on February 25, 1983, in Kansas City, Missouri and was a security guard for Brinks Armored Car Service for 23 years. Freddie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Independence, Missouri in 2005. He was a member of the Promise Land Bible Church. He enjoyed hunting and working on his cars. Freddie is survived by his wife, Donna L. Lowmiller of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Eric (Frankie) Lowmiller of Blue Springs, MO, and Grant (Jessica Berry) Hogan of Harrison, AR; two daughters, Andrea Thomas of Blue Springs, MO, and Tracy (Elton) Johnson of Liberty, MO; eight grandchildren, Ryker and Erica Lowmiller, Megan and Logan Thomas, Teagan Smith, Brooklynn Hogan, and Cienna and Danika Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 30, 2019