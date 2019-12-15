|
Frederick Alan Bordman 11-25-36 to 12-1-19 Fred Bordman passed away on Sunday December 1st in Surprise Arizona at the age of 83. Fred was born in 1936 in Kansas City. His parents were Leo Bordman and Ruth Kessler Bordman of Kansas City and he had one sister, Charlotte Glaoob, of Oklahoma City. Fred is survived by his wife Kathie and his son Jeff. Fred graduated from Southwest High School in 1955 and then the University of Oklahoma where he obtain his bachelor's degree in 1959. He also served as a reservist in the US air force for 6 months of training after graduation. After completion of his Air Force training he was employed by Macy's Department Store in a management sale capacity and as a sales representative for the Victor Corporation. Fred's primary career in life was in Commercial real-estate and was a SIOR (Society of Office and Industrial Relators) member. He went into commercial real-estate in mid 1961 with Oppenheimer Industries, Inc., as a commercial-industrial sales representative. Fred later in 1961 was recalled into the Air Force Reserves for an additional 11 months of service. Fred married Kathryn Cohen or "sweet pea" as he often called her, in October of 1966. In July 1970 Fred and Kathie adopted their only child Jeff where they lived in the Round Hill area of Overland park for several years. In 1972 Fred entered into a partnership with Lee Barewin and established Barewin / Bordman, Inc. Fred later worked as a partner in Bordman-Hutchings and then Karbank Real Estate Company. Karbank said of Fred's skills: "Fred Bordman amazes all of us with his uncanny ability to make deals that seem impossible. He is a magician, and a darn good one." Fred was a former board member of the Men's Brotherhood of Temple B'nai Jehovah and Treasure of Dag Hammerskjold B'nai B'rith Lodge. Fred and his family later moved to the Town and Country Estates in Prairie Village, Kansas. After his career in real-estate he and Kathie in 2006 decided to retire to Sun City West, Arizona. Fred always looked forward to Wednesday night poker night that he and his friends (Paul Gershon, Norman Berk, Saul Ellis, Marshall Talbot, Stan Bernstein, Herb Sorkin and Lou Bordman) would hold. Fred once taught the group a particular card game several years ago that they have since called "Freddie". They still play "Freddie" to this day. I hope this continues for many years. For myself, Jeff, I remember his whistling. He had this special whistling he would make when he wanted to find me. No matter where, if it was at K-mart or at the grocery store when I was a kid and wondered off, he would make his unique whistling that I always recognized and I would respond with the same whistling letting him know where I was. It was like a game of Marco polo until we could find each other. It was my father who got me interested in racquetball when I was young. He took me to play at a place that is long gone. Sometimes we would get ice cream afterwards. I still play today because of those experiences with him. Fred was also a fan of skiing. I fondly remember going on skiing vacations to Steamboat springs in Colorado where we would often met up with the Galoobs when we were there. I remember one winter in particular we got caught in a blizzard driving to Colorado. It took us twice as long to arrive at our destination. Fred liked Royals baseball games and enjoyed Royals spring training after he retired to Arizona. While enjoying retirement he played golf for many years and enjoyed his chair in the living room where he would watch Seinfeld and baseball games on TV. Everything one touches and sees is all that person will ever be. Once they are gone they live on in the memories of the people who were a part of his experiences. I ask that Fred lives on by you thinking about him once in a while. Share stories of Fred with others. I know they are all good things, it was Fred. When you do, he is alive for that brief moment. Donations can be made to in memory of Fred at: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1348, https://www.facebook.com/fred.bordman.3/ Fred was cremated at Regency Mortuary on December 3rd where his son, Jeff, took possession of his remains. Please share any pictures or stories of Fred with me at [email protected] gmail.com. Thank you. Jeff Bordman
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019