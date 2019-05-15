Kansas City Star Obituaries
Frederick Allan "Fred" Eddings Frederick Allan "Fred" Eddings, age 54, currently of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at home. He was born August 3, 1964 in Kansas City, Kansas, to Jerry Lee and Jeannie Eddings. Fred grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas (grades 1-5) and Altamont, Kansas (grade 6 through high school). He graduated from Labette County High School, Class of 1983. He was an athlete who participated on basketball and baseball teams. After high school, he attended Coffeyville Community College on a baseball scholarship. He was united in marriage with Sheila (Williams) Dilbeck in Independence, Missouri in 1992. They made their home in the Kansas City area until moving to New Jersey in 2000. They moved to their home in Warsaw in 2018. Fred was a proud member of the Kansas City Chiefs' Red Coater organization from 1996-2000 and assisted with many events for Chiefs charities and player charities. He attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Warsaw. He enjoyed sports, fishing, travel, RV camping, and was an ardent fan of the KU Jayhawks basketball team, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Boston Celtics. He is preceded in death by his father, his stepfather, Eldon Carney, his paternal grandparents Earl and Velma Eddings, and his maternal grandparents Walter and Dorothy Mayberry, who held a special place in his heart. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, of the home, two sons from his first marriage to Julie Dean, Jerry Eddings and his wife Amanda of Kansas City, Missouri and Mickey Eddings and his wife Natalie of Blue Springs, Missouri, and two granddaughters, Ariel and Kenzley, with one more granddaughter, Noelle, on the way. He delighted in every minute he spent with his sons, "daughters," and granddaughters. He is also survived by his mother, Jeannie (Eddings) Carney and two brothers, Tim Eddings, and Brian Eddings and his wife Jami, plus nephews, a niece, other relatives and friends. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Reser Funeral Home in Warsaw.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 15, 2019
