Frederick (Fred) Ceule Frederick (Fred) Ceule, born April 9, 1940, passed away June 22, 2020 at age 80 of Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Ceule (Holton), daughters Barbara (Michael) Reynolds and Kathy (Paul) Diamond, grandchildren Michaela and Justin Reynolds, Mary, Evelyn and John Diamond, sister Pat (Dale) Wolf, brothers-in-law Charles Holton and George (Carolyn) Holton and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary Ceule. He was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Mo attending St. Augustine grade school, Bishop Hogan High School (class of 1958), St. John's Seminary and Central Tech studying electrical engineering. He was a member of the U. S. Air Force Reserve, studying auto radio repair at Keeslar Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He enjoyed careers at Bendix, Honeywell and KCPT. He owned his own alarm installation company, F. C. C. Alarm. Fred and Janet married in 1966 and together they enjoyed traveling the world, boating, camping and spending time with their family. Fred's grandchildren fondly remember his "famous mouth stories" at bedtime, his flawless Donald Duck impersonation, calling him "Freddie No No" because he was always getting into trouble and his consistent presence on the sidelines at their sporting events. Fred enjoyed many hobbies including baseball, telling jokes, Ham Radio operator (K0YMV), bow hunting, re-wiring anything he could get his hands on, photography and model trains, even turning the back yard into a model train village which was featured in garden railway tours. Services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 East 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137 on Friday June 26th with 10:00 am visitation and 11:00 am mass. Limited seating due to COVID. Masks and social distancing requested. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. As Fred's favorite radio personality, Paul Harvey, said, "Now you know the rest of the story."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.