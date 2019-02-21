|
|
Frederick "Rick" Engle Frederick "Rick" Engle, 72, passed away on February 18, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. He enjoyed golf, and could always be found relaxing on his back porch. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Arch and Daisy Engle as well as by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Engle; his children Nancy (Jessie) Engle, Robert (Karen) Smith, Sheryl (Jose) Serrano; grandchildren Benjamin Wyatt, Jacob Wyatt, Trudy (Matthew) MacDonald, Bobby Smith; great grandchildren Haylee Larson, Hayden Wyatt and Hunter Smith. He is also survived by his sister Lori (Marty) Gideon as well as by many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Amara Foundation for Indigent Hospice Care, 505 W. Owassa Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539. Cremation services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2019