Frederick "Fred" H. Cox Frederick "Fred" H. Cox - age 81 of Gallatin, MO passed away Saturday afternoon, January 11th, 2020 at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. Fred was born on February 15th, 1938 the son of James Frederick and Martha Alice (Curtner) Cox in Kansas City, MO. He grew up and attended school in Kansas City, MO and Cole Camp, MO. Fred served our country in the United States Marine Corps in Korea during the Korean Conflict from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959. On February 20th, 1969 he was united in marriage to Nancy Golden in Kansas City, MO. To this union, their daughter Kathleen was born. The family made their home in Independence, MO. Fred retired from the Kansas City Star Newspaper after 25 years of service as an engineer. He was always interested in the newest technology. Fred enjoyed fishing, woodworking and refinishing furniture. Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents, all 7 of his siblings and wife, Nancy. Survivors: daughter, Kathleen (Mark) Zapien of Kansas City; grandchildren: Emily, Brennan and Sara; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Veteran's Home Assistance League in care of the funeral home. Graveside services with full military honors at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO are being planned for later this spring. Arrangements and cremation are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 18, 2020