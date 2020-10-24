1/1
Frederick L. (Freddy Lee) Hill
1929 - 2020
March 2, 1929 - October 17, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Frederick L. Hill (Freddy Lee) died October 17, 2020 at Foxwood Springs retirement community in Raymore, MO. Born in Latham, MO. March 2, 1929 he was the son of Opal Ruth (Clark) Hill and Fred L. Hill.
Fred graduated from California High School and moved from the family farm to Kansas City, MO. in 1948. He worked for the Kansas City Health Department and White Motor Company prior to joining Business Men's Assurance (BMA) where he began a lifelong career as a salesman. Fred later worked many years for Dunlop in the sporting goods division before beginning his final career sales position with Blue Cross in Jefferson City, MO. where he retired as the Regional Manager.
Fred participated in life-long service within a local Southern Baptist church. He had a great fondness for animals, swimming, fishing, and viewing wildlife- especially birds. He loved music and often joined his whistling skills to any song in progress around him.
Fred was preceded in death by his younger brother and sister-in-law Arthur Clark Hill and Ruth, his older sister and brother-in-law Anna Ruth (Hill) Williamson and Bob, a half-sister and brother-in-law Goldie (Hill) Barbour and Virgil, his son-in-law Brad Runyon, and his parents, Opal and Fred.
Fred is survived by his wife Ruth (Allee) Hill whom he married June 19th, 1948. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law - Mike Hill and family, daughter Pamela (Hill) Runyon and family, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great, great, grandchildren.
Burial at Flag Springs Cemetery, California, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to:
Flag Springs Cemetery Fund
c/o: Connie Hibdon
64013 Walking Horse Rd.
California, MO. 65018
Cremation and burial facilitated by Heartland Cremation and Burial Society. Condolences can be left at heartlandcremation.com.
Fred is now truly home in the presence of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior.


