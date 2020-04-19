|
|
Frederick Merry Goodwin Jr. Frederick Merry Goodwin Junior, 88, passed away on Good Friday, April 10 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Fred led a very full life and is remembered for his devotion to his family, principled approach, sense of humor and the ability to nurture lifelong relationships. Fred was born in Kansas City on July 9, 1931 to Fred and Maxine Maxwell Goodwin. He attended Pembroke Country Day School and graduated from Fountain Valley School in Colorado. He received his college degree from University of Missouri and enjoyed lifelong relationships with his SAE fraternity brothers. He was a member of The River Club, The Kansas City Country Club and Trinity Anglican Church. Fred served in the Navy on a destroyer in the Asia Pacific and met his wife, Betty, upon his return to Kansas City. He loved to tell of their meeting at a Jewel Ball Debutante party where he asked her, "Where have you been all my life?" They were devoted to one another and married for 63 years. Fred had a law degree but never practiced law. After a short stint at Mann Kline insurance, he joined Northwestern Mutual where he succeeded and was recognized as a top 20 agent in the nation. He retired in July 2011 after 49 years. His business associates paid him the highest compliments such as "never met someone so genuine" and "admired his people skills". In the words of one of his long-time assistants, "We got things done but had a good time doing it and I learned so much from him." Friends, colleagues, clients and family will probably remember him most for the heartfelt and timely personal handwritten notes Fred sent throughout his life. Fred made it a priority to see just about every sporting event of his two boys. He made sure they knew the value of work - especially yard work - that needed to be done on time and near perfection. His sons also are grateful for the emphasis on private education that led to degrees from Davidson College and Princeton University. There was a softer side of Fred as exemplified by his love for animals and pets. He fed the doves daily at their Tucson home and fed chipmunks on the patio. Brittany spaniels were around for years as house dogs, never hunted. Fred loved classical and jazz music including listening to "78" records in the 60s! His two favorite events of the year were the Indy 500 - gathered around the radio then TV - and Handel's Messiah when performed in town. Fred is survived by Elizabeth (Betty) of Mission Hills; older son Fred III (wife CJ) of Boston MA and younger son John (Kristin) of Mission Hills. His grandchildren are Fred III's twins Schuyler and Berrit of Durham, NC; John's children Sara (George) Lin of Nashville, TN, Johnny Goodwin of Chicago, IL, and Catherine of Mission Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations two organizations he tirelessly supported: St. Luke's Foundation in Kansas City and The Girls and Boys Club of Greater Kansas City. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020