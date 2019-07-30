|
|
Frederick W. Looper Frederick W. Looper, 73, of Mission, KS passed away July 26, 2019 after a short battle with Leukemia, at his home surrounded by his family. Fred was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and worked his entire career with the Bayer Corporation before retiring. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Arthur and Helen Areen (Herd) Looper, his late wife Charlene (Slatier) Looper and his eldest son, Robert Looper. He is survived by his wife Margo Tilton-Looper - Mission KS; three sons, Richard Looper - Olathe KS, Frederick Joseph Looper (Kerry) - Wells ME, James Arthur Looper - Osage MN, his daughter Angela Jackson (Adam) - Horace ND; three stepchildren, Guy Tilton - Las Vegas NV, Carissa Tilton - KC MO and Dustin Tilton (Trudy) - DeSoto KS; by eight loving grandchildren (Frederick James, Cameron, Kayla, Indigo, Devyn, Trever, Madeline and Ian); Two sisters, Helen Louise Looper (Carol Maxwell) - KC KS, and Margaret Bogert (Richard) - Wellsville KS; and by many other loving friends and family he shared his life with throughout the years. Memorial services will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church in Mission, KS, Friday August 2nd at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in his honor, to any of the following: St. Pius Catholic Church, Countryside Christian Church Outreach Programs, or the Everest Community Park and Military Honor Garden Maintenance Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019