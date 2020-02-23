|
|
Frederick W."Fritz" Mosher, II Frederick W. "Fritz" Mosher, II, 72, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM followed by a visitation until 7:30 PM Thursday, February 27, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Friday, February 28, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Stone Chapel, 9130 Pflumm, Lenexa, KS 66215. Fritz was born April 11, 1947, in Toledo, OH to Frederick and Kathryn (McDonald) Mosher, Sr. He grew up in Toledo, OH and Gainesville, TX. Was a 1969 graduate University of North Texas. He worked briefly at Ford Motor Company before becoming a sales representative for FLEXcon a leader in pressure-sensitive film for 41 years retiring in 2013. He was affectionally referred to by his co-workers and clients as "Freddy FLEXcon". Fritz has always been passionate about corvettes. He became involved with Simply Corvettes and National Corvette Museum. He was often referred to as the "Baconator". He was a lifelong golf player. In his spare time he became a spotter for ESPN and NBC Sports. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Ann Mosher of 43 years in 2015. He is survived by two children Rick (Jennifer) Mosher, Prairie Village, KS; Pam Mosher (Jonathan Walker) of Lenexa, KS; sister, Karen (Bobby) Goin of Florence, SC; brother, Sam Ingles of Bartlesville, OK and nieces.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020