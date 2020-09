Or Copy this URL to Share

Fredricka "Suzie" Desilet 77, passed away Aug. 28, 2020. Visitation: 10-11a.m., Sept. 2, with Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 2200 N. Blue Mills Rd., Independence, MO. Burial at New Salem Cemetery.



