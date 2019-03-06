Freida L. O'Dell Freida L. O'Dell, 86, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on March 3rd, 2019 at Pepe's Hospice House in Tucson, Arizona. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2pm. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Freida was born December 20th, 1932 in Ridgeway, Missouri to Clifford and Amy Smith. She was a lifelong resident of KCK and an acting member of the United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike O'Dell; husband, Bill "Digger" O'Dell; and brother, Kenneth Smith. Freida was an Engineering Associate with AT&T for 35 years. Freida and Digger enjoyed their retired years fishing the Ozarks and spending the winters in Tucson Arizona where her son, Mark O'Dell and his wife Patty reside. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Kelly (Joe) Ackman and Jackye O'Dell; and great grandsons, Miles, Liam and Oscar Ackman. Freida will be remembered by her infectious laugh and full tilt personality. She was called the pistol, the little general, the road runner, but most of all, she was called our friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central United Methodist Church in Armourdale, Kansas. Please visit Freida's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.

