Obituary Condolences Flowers Fritz P. Ruwart Fritz P. Ruwart passed away February 19, 2019 at the age of 75, after an extraordinary life. Fritz was born December 8, 1943 to Mary and Edward Ruwart Jr. He was the youngest of 4 boys: Edward, Robert "Joe", and John. He is survived by his daughter Natalie Wellington (Brian), two granddaughters Lola and Maggy Wellington, his partner in every committed crime and best friend for 65 years Bart Strother, his soulmate for decades Gloria Alcala, brother John Ruwart (Harriet), sister-in-law Bonnie Ruwart, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edward and Joe, and nephew Robert. Fritz graduated from Southwest High School in 1962. He spent his professional career in sales and for the last 25 years he worked for the Cosentino's family perfecting the art of customer service and grocer fun. Fritz worked until the summer of 2018 when he was diagnosed with acute leukemia. To say Fritz was a hard worker would be an understatement. He believed if you weren't early you were late, you never do anything half assed, and you always show up with a good attitude. He was well known as someone who gave the soundest advice. When he wasn't working, life was full of fun and adventure. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors in the sun, and spending time with his family. Fritz went to the very first Super Bowl in 1967, a memory he loved to laugh about and share. In his younger years he spent Thanksgivings fishing at Bull Shoals Lake and for decades enjoyed his summer fishing trip with the boys at Two Waters Lake Resort in the Ozarks. Nothing made Fritz smile more than out fishing Bart, Parker, and the boys. The sound of Elvis, Leon Redbone, Motown and Stevie Ray Vaughan were often heard when you were with Fritz. Natalie and Fritz were always up for a good dance party and never left a wedding without setting the dance floor on fire. Fritz should always be remembered for being a great father, fisherman, and friend. A celebration will commence at BB's Lawnside BBQ on Wednesday February 27th from 4-7. 1205 E 85th KCMO. Please join us for one last beer and a scratcher in Fritz's honor. All are welcome. Private mass for family will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019