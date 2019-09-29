|
G. R. "Rob" Beeson George Robinson "Rob" Beeson, 71, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 25. He was surrounded by his wife, Laurie Mitchell, family and friends. Rob was born in Uniontown, PA and spent early years in New York City and Eagles Mere, PA. Through his business career he travelled extensively and lived in Philadelphia, PA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Oil City, PA; St. Louis, MO; York, PA; Baltimore, MD and Kansas City, MO. A retired packaging executive, he continued to be a loyal Penn State alum and fan, lifelong basketball player (special thanks to the staff and fellow players at 68 Inside Sports and Swinney Rec Center for preserving his love of the sport) and inspirational friend to many, both through his professional life and his recent cancer battle. His perfect quips and turns of phrase will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, daughters Holly Beeson and Lainie Kitzmiller (Paul), grandchildren Jake and Amelia, sister, Marjorie Engel, and brother, Richard Hoe (Lynne) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held October 5th at the Intercontinental Kansas City at the Plaza from 2:30 5:00, with memorial program at 3:00. Penn State wear or comfortable golf course attire appropriate! In lieu of flowers and in memory of Rob, contributions may be made to Eagles Mere Museum, PO Box 276, Eagles Mere, PA 17731 or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Funds to be designated to Prostate Cancer Research under Dr. Subudhi. Tribute can be read at www.signaturefunerals.com. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019