Gail Ann Lerner-Connaghan


1947 - 2019
Gail Ann Lerner-Connaghan Obituary
Gail Ann Lerner-Connaghan Gail Ann Leighty Lerner-Connaghan, 72, of Roeland Park, KS passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa. Gail was a nurturing, vibrant, empathic, and devoted partner to her beloved husband of 34 years, Kevin Connaghan, and to her children, Jack Lerner (Christina Togle) and daughter, Sara Lerner (Robert Morton), and her four grandchildren, whom she visited frequently and helped expertly care for in California and Washington state. Gail was a mental health nurse clinician and had a private psychotherapy practice for many decades. She was an avid gardener, voracious reader, and talented writer. She practiced yoga and meditation. She was a member of Congregation Beth Torah. She supported women's rights, human rights, and environmental stewardship. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus R. Leighty and Patricia Fellinger, and her brother Scott Leighty. She is survived by her husband; children; four grandchildren; two sisters, Jo Tampas and Kate Parsons; and six nieces and nephews. Gail's unending joy, curiosity, and delight in the small things were singular and infectious. Her love, warmth, and support were boundless and continue to inspire her family and friends. She is desperately missed. A memorial service is planned on Friday, August 2 at 11:00am at Congregation Beth Torah, 6100 West 127 Street, Overland Park, KS
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
