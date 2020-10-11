1/
Gail (Schleper) Gard Anderson
1946 - 2020
Gail Gard Anderson
October 7, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Gail Gard Anderson (Schleper), 73, of Overland Park, KS passed away on Oct. 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1946 in St. Louis, MO. A visitation will be held 5-7pm, Wed., Oct. 14 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS. Funeral Service will be private.
She was an Interior Designer for over 40 years, and with her husband, Marv, she operated her company Avant Garde Interiors for the last 30, winning many awards in Kansas City. She was known for her vibrant style and personality, and she had a generous, kind spirit. Gail loved playing cards and scrabble, reading mysteries, old cars, her dog Poncho, KU Basketball, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. and Elsie B. Schleper and her husband, Marvin Miller Anderson. She is survived by her son, Luke Gard (Cathy) and daughter, Sarah Davis (John) and grandchildren, Sydney, Elise, Alex, Jacob and Andrew; brother, Charles A. Schleper (Neva).
Online condolences may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
