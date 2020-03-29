Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Minteer Hughes Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Minteer Hughes Anderson Obituary
Gail Minteer Hughes Anderson Gail Minteer Hughes Anderson, 87, of Kansas City, KS, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020. Gail was born in Norman, Oklahoma on August 15, 1932 to Eugene W. Hughes and Elveta M. Lehr. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, Eugene J. Hughes, and infant daughter, Mary (1957). Gail leaves behind her beloved husband, Neil Elliot Anderson, son, Tod A. Anderson (Kathy), daughter, Megan A. Lewis (James), daughter, Amy M. Weippert (Dallas), 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and 2 nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Full obituary online at porterfuneralhome.com. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service for Gail will be announced at a later date.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -