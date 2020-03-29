|
Gail Minteer Hughes Anderson Gail Minteer Hughes Anderson, 87, of Kansas City, KS, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020. Gail was born in Norman, Oklahoma on August 15, 1932 to Eugene W. Hughes and Elveta M. Lehr. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, Eugene J. Hughes, and infant daughter, Mary (1957). Gail leaves behind her beloved husband, Neil Elliot Anderson, son, Tod A. Anderson (Kathy), daughter, Megan A. Lewis (James), daughter, Amy M. Weippert (Dallas), 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and 2 nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Full obituary online at porterfuneralhome.com. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service for Gail will be announced at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020