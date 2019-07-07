Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Gail Suddarth Obituary
Gail Suddarth Gail Suddarth of Overland Park, passed away June 7, 2019, a gentle soul, who embraced those that needed God's love in their life. She was the proud wife of Dee Suddarth and cherished her son Brett and grand children, Lino, Elias and Chloe. God was always good to her bringing those to her in need of comfort. Gail enjoyed cooking and art but her main love was of her family. Kelsey Jackson would soon be joining the fold which made her felt complete in every way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity on the Plaza. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
