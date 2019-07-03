|
Gale Culler Gale Culler, 79, of Green Ridge, MO, former director at Show-Me Christian Youth Home, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Parkview Christian Church Family Life Center, Sedalia, MO. with visitation one hour prior. The family will also receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Show-Me Christian Youth Home multipurpose building, LaMonte, MO. A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019