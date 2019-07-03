Kansas City Star Obituaries
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Show-Me Christian Youth Home multipurpose building
La Monte, MO
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Parkview Christian Church Family Life Center
Sedalia, MO
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkview Christian Church Family Life Center
Sedalia, MO
Gale Culler


1939 - 2019
Gale Culler Gale Culler, 79, of Green Ridge, MO, former director at Show-Me Christian Youth Home, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Parkview Christian Church Family Life Center, Sedalia, MO. with visitation one hour prior. The family will also receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Show-Me Christian Youth Home multipurpose building, LaMonte, MO. A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019
