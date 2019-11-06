|
Gale Duane Stelting Gale Duane Stelting, 81, passed away on November 2, 2019, peacefully at home. Gale was born on March 24, 1938 in Marion, KS, to Wes & Opal Stelting. After graduating from Ottawa University, Gale taught middle school for 36 years in the Shawnee Mission School District. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, along with his brother, Gary Stelting. He is survived by his loving wife, Julianne, along with children Julie (Todd) Baker of Overland Park, KS; David Stelting of Kansas City, KS; Jeff (Kim-Marie) Evans of Corona Del Mar, CA; Cathy (Chris) Woolway of Collegeville, PA; and Christy (Rob) Moore of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Luke, Jordan and Allison Baker; Taylor, Kendall and Logan Stelting, and Macie, "JJ" , Wilson, and Keaton Evans. He is also survived by his brother Keith (Carole) Stelting, Edmond, OK. A Celebration of Gale's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Village Presbyterian Church Music Ministry. Full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019