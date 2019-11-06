Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Stelting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Duane Stelting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gale Duane Stelting Obituary
Gale Duane Stelting Gale Duane Stelting, 81, passed away on November 2, 2019, peacefully at home. Gale was born on March 24, 1938 in Marion, KS, to Wes & Opal Stelting. After graduating from Ottawa University, Gale taught middle school for 36 years in the Shawnee Mission School District. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, along with his brother, Gary Stelting. He is survived by his loving wife, Julianne, along with children Julie (Todd) Baker of Overland Park, KS; David Stelting of Kansas City, KS; Jeff (Kim-Marie) Evans of Corona Del Mar, CA; Cathy (Chris) Woolway of Collegeville, PA; and Christy (Rob) Moore of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Luke, Jordan and Allison Baker; Taylor, Kendall and Logan Stelting, and Macie, "JJ" , Wilson, and Keaton Evans. He is also survived by his brother Keith (Carole) Stelting, Edmond, OK. A Celebration of Gale's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Village Presbyterian Church Music Ministry. Full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -