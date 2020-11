Gale E. GoodheartNovember 22, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Gale E. Goodheart, 81, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.He was born December 2, 1938, in Ellsworth, Kansas, to Ray and Lavon Goodheart.Gale married Arletta J. Major on September 2, 1956.Survivors include wife, Arletta; son, Brad Goodheart; daughter Loras Heck (Bill); grandchildren, Jenna Hensley (Dane), and Jacob Goodheart; great-grandchildren, Charlee and Graham Hensley.He was a well-known floral designer in the Kansas City area, and retired from Fiddly Fig. He also was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.Gale was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com